(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group, announces its firsthub in the Nordics, located in, Sweden.is committed to a fossil-free future for road transport. To achieve this, the company is rolling out the first large-scale publicacross Europe for heavy duty vehicles and buses. An accessiblehub in a key logistics point In late 2023,opened the firsthub in Venlo, the Netherlands. In addition, the company announced an agreement with Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the second largest European port, to develop twohubs with thirty ...

"CLIFFHANGER" COMING TO MIAMI'S NEWEST MEGASHIP: THE ONLY OVER-WATER SWING RIDE AT SEA, EXCLUSIVELY ON MSC WORLD AMERICA - MSC Cruises unveiled its latest thrill ride today. Cliffhanger, the only over-water swing ride at sea, will debut exclusively aboard MSC World America when the ship enters service in April 2025. The ...lelezard

Milence expands its network to Milencewith the development of an electric charging hub in Varberg - Milence, the joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group, announces its first charging hub in the Nordics, located in Varberg, Sweden. Milence is committed to a fossil-free ...adnkronos

Milence expands its network to Sweden with the development of an electric charging hub in Varberg - Milence, the joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group, announces its first charging hub in the Nordics, located in Varberg, Sweden. Milence is committed to a fossil-free ...finance.yahoo