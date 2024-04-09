L’Only Sport ha fretta | è già promossa E Alfonsine torna almeno in Prima

(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Festa grande in casa Onlyche batte 3-2 a domicilio – gol dei soliti bomber Giovanni Rotondi, Denis Placci e Vincenzo D’Amico – il Bagnara e conquista la promozione aritmetica, con 2 turni d’anticipo, inCategoria, malgrado la larga vittoria (3-0) del Bagnacavallo contro la Real Voltanese.neo promosso e fondato solo 3 anni fa, dopo un inizio di campionato non semplice (rimedia anche una sconfitta a tavolino dopo aver vinto sul campo col San Potito) va in testa all’ultima giornata di andata e, complice anche la flessione della Vis Faventia, non molla più sino al termine di un torneo vinto con pieno merito. Il Bagnacavallo, non aveva iniziato al meglio la stagione ma ora si candida prepotentemente per il successo nei playoff: sarebbe anche esentato dal primo turno. ...

Sun goes down: Tied at 5-5, Warren-Fort Frye suspended by darkness - Baseball, as a Sport, is uniquely suited to prevent games ending in a tie. Is the score the same at the end of the scheduled number of innings Simply add a frame until the problem solves itself.newsandsentinel

Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace on Bristol City & Leeds trips - John Eustace is keen to keep getting points on the board as Rovers prepare for a couple of tough tests on the road ...lancashiretelegraph.co.uk

Chelsea could be owed £24m this week if rivals Tottenham play their part - Chelsea could be guaranteed a £24million payout by the end of this week if they are helped out by cross-city rivals Tottenham. The Blues have been widely tipped to sell players in the summer to ensure ...express.co.uk