L’Only Sport ha fretta: è già promossa . E Alfonsine torna (almeno) in Prima (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Festa grande in casa Only Sport Alfonsine che batte 3-2 a domicilio – gol dei soliti bomber Giovanni Rotondi, Denis Placci e Vincenzo D’Amico – il Bagnara e conquista la promozione aritmetica, con 2 turni d’anticipo, in Prima Categoria, malgrado la larga vittoria (3-0) del Bagnacavallo contro la Real Voltanese. L’Only Sport neo promosso e fondato solo 3 anni fa, dopo un inizio di campionato non semplice (rimedia anche una sconfitta a tavolino dopo aver vinto sul campo col San Potito) va in testa all’ultima giornata di andata e, complice anche la flessione della Vis Faventia, non molla più sino al termine di un torneo vinto con pieno merito. Il Bagnacavallo, non aveva iniziato al meglio la stagione ma ora si candida prepotentemente per il successo nei playoff: sarebbe anche esentato dal primo turno. ...
