Lo Snack Football Summit sbarca a Dubai

Snack Football

Lo Snack Football Summit sbarca a Dubai (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Dopo Riyadh, lo Snack Football Summit, il format internazionale dedicato all’industria del calcio, sbarca a Dubai. L’evento si svolgerà il prossimo 17 aprile nella prestigiosa location della Convention Tower del Dubai World Trade Centre presso il Dubai Hub for Made in Italy di Italiacamp, partner del Social Footbal Summit. Lo Snack Summit è il nuovo format di SFS, un percorso di conferenze della durata di 2 ore che si tengono in diverse città del mondo. “A Story of Sport Transformation” mira a creare un momento di riflessione sul cambiamento e l’evoluzione in corso negli Emirati Arabi Uniti ed in altre aree del Middle East. Anche attraverso lo Sport, questi Paesi stanno promuovendo l’identità nazionale, puntando su ...
