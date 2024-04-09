Kane non merita gli insulti dei tifosi | se il Bayern è in crisi non è colpa sua Telegraph

Kane non

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilnapolista©

Fonte : ilnapolista
Kane non merita gli insulti dei tifosi: se il Bayern è in crisi non è colpa sua (Telegraph) (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Questa sera il Bayern Monaco affronterà l’Arsenal nell’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League. Nel top club tedesco, però, non si respira una bella atmosfera; hanno ormai detto addio al Bundesliga e l’attaccante inglese Harry Kane viene di continuo attaccato. Il Telegraph ha dedicato un articolo in difesa dell’ex Tottenham, sottolineando invece quanto sia stato importante il suo approdo in Germania. Kane non merita gli sfottò dei tifosi tedeschi Harry Kane, con una crudeltà che si aspettava, si è trovato bombardato dai soliti insulti: che si era trasferito in un campionato in una squadra importante e non aveva ancora vinto un trofeo, che Kingsley Coman aveva collezionato 11 campionati di fila fino a quando l’inglese non è diventato suo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista
  • Kane non

    Bayern Monaco - Lazio 3-0 Lazio Provedel 5,5: il colpo di testa di Kane non sembrava irresistibile. Troppo ravvicinato invece quello di Mulle... (calciomercato)

  • Kane non

    La Lazio a Monaco di Baviera saluta la Champions League. Nel decisivo ritorno degli ottavi di finale, fra il Bayern di Thomas Tuchel e i capitolini... (calciomercato)

  • Kane non

    I capitolini tengono in scacco i bavaresi per quasi tutto il primo tempo, poi vengono affossati dall'uno-due del Bayern nel finale del primo tempo. Bayern implacabile, Lazio poco precisa davanti ... (ilgiornale)

Preview: Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Before our Champions League quarter-final, find out the team news, TV coverage, a guide to Bayern's season and their tactics ...arsenal

Bain Capital raises $429 million with Axis Bank stake sale, source says - Bain Capital has sold its Axis Bank stake at 1,071 rupees ($12.87) per share to raise $429 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The ...theprint.in

Eric Dier wishes he 'did more' to help struggling Dele Alli at Tottenham - Eric Dier has admitted he wishes he had done more to help Dele Alli with his mental health struggles during their time together at Tottenham. Speaking on The Overlap, ahead of Dier’s return to north ...sg.news.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Kane non
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.