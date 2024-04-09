Jujutsu Kaisen e Naruto | il crossover fanmade è la cosa migliore che vedrete oggi

Jujutsu Kaisen e Naruto, il crossover fanmade è la cosa migliore che vedrete oggi (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) oggi bisogna ringraziare il creator cinese Xiao Zhang Deao Liao per aver dato vita al sogno di molti fan ed aver creato un crossover fra Jujutsu Kaisen e Naruto, disponibile su YouTube. Il creator Xiao Zhang ha un piccolo canale YouTube dove quattro giorni fa ha caricato il suo omaggio a due delle serie anime più amate del momento Jujutsu Kaisen e Naruto e grazie alla community di Twitter il suo video sta facendo il giro del mondo. I protagonisti di Jujutsu Kaisen – © Gege Akutami/Sh?eisha/MappaGege Akutami, mangaka di Jujutsu Kaisen, aveva già reso omaggio a Naruto nel volume 253 della sua opera ma difficilmente potremmo vedere uno scontro animato come quello creato ...
