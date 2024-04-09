International Blues Challenge 2024: Aperte le selezioni (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024)
per tra trentasettesima edizione del Festival che si terrà a Rovigo
Sono ufficialmente Aperte le iscrizioni 2024 per la selezione alla partecipazione all’InternationalBluesChallenge anche quest’anno organizzate da Ente Rovigo Festival, in collaborazione con il Rootsway Festival e la rivista “Il Blues”, a cui si aggiunge la collaborazione con Italian Blues Union, nell’ambito della trentasettesima edizione del Festival DeltaBlues che si terrà a Rovigo.
Le selezioni nazionali permetteranno al vincitore di rappresentare l’Italia del Blues all’IBC 2025 che si terrà – come ogni anno – a Memphis (Tennessee – USA) nel prossimo inverno (data che verrà comunicata).
Anche quest'anno quindi sarà la prestigiosa sede del
