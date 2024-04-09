I Dream Theater in Italia nel 2024 per i 40 anni di carriera con Mike Portnoy alla batteria: date e biglietti in prevendita (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024)
Nel 2024 ritornano i DreamTheater in Italia: l’occasione è ghiotta: la band progressive metal è in tour per celebrare i 40 anni di carriera con il leggendario batterista MikePortnoy dietro le pelli.
I DreamTheater in Italia nel 2024: date e biglietti
Saranno due i concerti dei DreamTheater in Italia. La band toccherà l’Europa con lo show An Evening With e passerà per lo Stivale con due tappe. Ecco il calendario:
25 ottobre MILANO, Forum26 ottobre ROMA, Palazzo dello Sport
I biglietti in prevendita saranno disponibili a partire dalle ore 10 del 9 aprile.
