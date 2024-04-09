“Hit me hard and soft” | il nuovo album di Billie Eilish

(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Annunciata per il 17 maggio l’uscita in tutto il mondo del terzoin studio della vincitrice di 2 premi Oscar e 9 Grammy Awards Lunedì 8 aprile 2024ha annunciato l’uscita del suo attesissimo terzoin studio, “Hit meand” prevista per il 17 maggio in tutto il mondo (disponibile da ora per il pre-order). Ilè il lavoro più coraggioso dell’artista finora, una raccolta tanto diversa quanto coesa di brani, un disco pensato per essere ascoltato nella sua interezza, dall’inizio alla fine. L’fa esattamente ciò che il titolo suggerisce: colpisce duramente e dolcemente a livello di testi e di musiche, mescolando i generi e sfidando i trend mano a mano che ci si addentra nell’ascolto. “Hit me ...

Angels put starting pitcher Chase Silseth on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation - The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Chase Silseth on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The 23-year-old starter has been hit hard in his first two appearances this ...mymotherlode

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's heartbreaking admission about new series of Netflix hit - Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan will take the lead in the upcoming series of steamy fan favourite show Bridgerton but confesses she felt more comfortable on the sidelines than at centre stage ...mirror.co.uk

New Zealand economy faces risk of hard landing amid waning business confidence - According to the NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), a net 25 per cent of firms are pessimistic about the economic outlook for the next six months, a sharp rise from 2 per cent in the previous ...msn