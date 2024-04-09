Green is the New Black | su La5 la docu-serie con Giorgia Palmas e Camilla Grandi

(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Da mercoledì 10 aprile in seconda serata su La 5, e in streaming su Mediaset Infinity va in onda il nuovo progetto co-prodotto da Infinity LAB.is the Newè unain sei episodi che esplora il mondo della moda sostenibile. Trasmessa su LA5 a partire dal 10 aprile in seconda serata, con un episodio alla settimana, e disponibile in streaming su Mediaset Infinity, laseguee la stylistmentre si immergono nelle storie e nelle realtà uniche del settore. Lamentaristica approfondisce il mondo della moda sostenibile, cercando di trovare un equilibrio tra le esigenze del settore e la necessità di ridurre l'impatto ambientale. ...

Jesse Plemons sarebbe in trattative per unirsi al prossimo remake in lingua inglese del classico coreano, Save the Green Planet! , che sarà diretto da Yorgos Lanthimos e avrà come protagonista Emma ... (movieplayer)

Giorgia Palmas (Us) Giorgia Palmas alla scoperta della moda sostenibile . Green Is the New Black è la nuova docu-serie in sei episodi – in onda su LA5, a partire dal 10 aprile in seconda serata, ... (davidemaggio)

Grande ritorno in tv per Giorgia Palmas che sarà la conduttrice di un nuovo programma. ‘Green Is the New Black‘ andrà in onda per sei episodi. Vediamo insieme di che cosa parla e dove sarà ... (superguidatv)

Garment industry exports make recovery - Many garment companies have reported 10-15% year-on-year increases in exports in the first quarter and receiving enough orders to last until the third.e.vnexpress

Future of former Bracknell Town FC ground at Larges Lane to be decided - Changed plans to replace Bracknell Town Football Club’s former ground at Larges Lane are set to be considered by Bracknell Forest Council ...bracknellnews.co.uk

Tiger Woods: 'No Question' Rory McIlroy Will Eventually Win Masters for Career Slam - Tiger Woods believes Rory McIlroy will add a Green jacket to his wardrobe one day. "No question he'll do it at some point," the golf legend told ...bleacherreport