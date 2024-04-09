Golf | Tiger Woods | “Io capitano alla Ryder Cup 2025? Ne stiamo parlando”

Golf, Tiger Woods: “Io capitano alla Ryder Cup 2025? Ne stiamo parlando” (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) alla vigilia del primo Major maschile del 2024, Tiger Woods ha parlato della possibilità di diventare capitano del team Usa alla Ryder Cup 2025: “Io capitano? Ne stiamo ancora parlando. Tornerò a incontrare il Ceo della PGA, Seth Waugh, la prossima settimana, una volta concluso il Masters“. Poi sulle possibilità di vincere per la sesta volta il Masters, in programma da giovedì 11 a domenica 14 aprile ad Augusta, il californiano ha spiegato: “Se tutto dovesse procedere per il verso giusto penso che potrei avere possibilità“. SportFace.
