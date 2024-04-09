Golf | The Masters 2024 | Rahm vuole la doppietta | McIlroy cerca il primo trionfo

Fonte : sportface
Golf, The Masters 2024: Rahm vuole la doppietta, McIlroy cerca il primo trionfo (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Il Masters Tournament, primo dei quattro major della stagione Golfistica, è pronto a prendere il via. I migliori giocatori al mondo si sfidano ad ad Augusta, in Georgia, dall’11 al 14 aprile. A difendere il titolo sarà Jon Rahm, stella della Superlega araba, che proverà a realizzare una doppietta che nel passato è riuscita solamente a tre campioni:  Jack Nicklaus (1965-1966), Nick Faldo (1989-1990) e Tiger Woods (2001-2002). Proprio la presenza di quest’ultimo è senz’altro tra i maggiori motivi di interesse del torneo, senza dimenticare quel Rory McIlroy secondo del ranking mondiale e intenzionato a conquistare l’unico major che ancora manca nella sua personale bacheca. Al via, ovviamente, anche il numero uno della classifica Scottie Scheffler, già vincitore di due tornei in questo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
  • Golf The

    Dopo una pausa di quattro settimane con il The Masters (11-14 aprile ad Augusta) che si avvicina, il LIV Golf fa tappa negli Stati Uniti. Più precisamente in Florida, a Miami, nel National Doral ... (sportface)

  • Golf The

    Roma, 18 marzo 2024 – Scottie Scheffler ha vinto, anzi rivinto, il The Players Championship, torneo del PGA Tour considerato alla pari di un major. L’americano era campione in carica e veniva dalla ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Golf The

    Scottie Scheffler fa la storia in Florida e ribadisce di non essere numero uno al mondo per caso. Il 27enne statunitense ha infatti conquistato per il secondo anno consecutivo il The Players ... (sportface)

Denied Entry At Florida Golf Club, Tech Exec Plans To Build His Own Next Door - After the head of sales at an insurtech firm is denied membership at an exclusive Golf club, he decides to buy up contiguous properties next door to build his own club.forbes

UConn’s stunning dominance, plus the NBA’s wild final week - A box score doesn’t tell us the entire story of any game, but the one from last night comes close. UConn didn’t have a superstar performance from anyone last night and still bulldozed a No. 1 seed.theathletic

Dan Walker hits back as his appearance on Channel 5 news described as a 'disgrace' - Channel 5 new presenter Dan Walker has blasted back after his footwear was described as a ‘disgrace’ by some viewers. The 47-year-old who lives in Sheffield hit out after saying viewers had got in ...gloucestershirelive.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Golf The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.