Golf | The Masters 2024 | Rahm vuole la doppietta | McIlroy cerca il primo trionfo

Dopo una pausa di quattro settimane con il The Masters (11-14 aprile ad Augusta) che si avvicina, il LIV Golf fa tappa negli Stati Uniti. Più precisamente in Florida, a Miami, nel National Doral ... (sportface)
Roma, 18 marzo 2024 – Scottie Scheffler ha vinto, anzi rivinto, il The Players Championship, torneo del PGA Tour considerato alla pari di un major. L’americano era campione in carica e veniva dalla ... (sport.quotidiano)
Scottie Scheffler fa la storia in Florida e ribadisce di non essere numero uno al mondo per caso. Il 27enne statunitense ha infatti conquistato per il secondo anno consecutivo il The Players ... (sportface)
Denied Entry At Florida Golf Club, Tech Exec Plans To Build His Own Next Door - After the head of sales at an insurtech firm is denied membership at an exclusive Golf club, he decides to buy up contiguous properties next door to build his own club.forbes
UConn’s stunning dominance, plus the NBA’s wild final week - A box score doesn’t tell us the entire story of any game, but the one from last night comes close. UConn didn’t have a superstar performance from anyone last night and still bulldozed a No. 1 seed.theathletic
Dan Walker hits back as his appearance on Channel 5 news described as a 'disgrace' - Channel 5 new presenter Dan Walker has blasted back after his footwear was described as a ‘disgrace’ by some viewers. The 47-year-old who lives in Sheffield hit out after saying viewers had got in ...gloucestershirelive.co.uk