Golf | Masters 2024 senza italiani in gara | ma Augusta mantiene un sapore azzurro

L'evento, giunto alla sua 88^ edizione, sarà anticipato dal "Par 3 Contest" ROMA - Torna il Masters Tournament, primo dei quattro Major stagionali, con la sfida tra i migliori giocatori del mondo ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Il Masters Tournament, primo dei quattro major della stagione Golfistica, è pronto a prendere il via. I migliori giocatori al mondo si sfidano ad ad Augusta, in Georgia, dall’11 al 14 aprile. A ... (sportface)
Green Jacket: il sogno di tanti golfisti è quello che sta per avviarsi nel 2024. Il Major d’apertura della stagione golfistica, il Masters ad Augusta, è l’inizio della fase più importante di ... (oasport)
What are the best all-time finishes by an amateur at the Masters - From the Amateur Dinner to the Crow’s Nest and Silver Cup, amateurs at the Masters are a focal point of the week at Augusta National Golf Club. They have made some memorable runs throughout the ...golfweek.usatoday
Golfers follow the sun. Now they are paying closer attention how to protect themselves from it - There seems to be a renewed emphasis on sun protection. Golfers are more exposed to the sun for longer periods of time than players in any other sport. The weekday rounds last five hours. Throw in an ...newsday
Masters 2024: Best Champions Dinners from Hideki Matsuyama's mouthwatering Japanese banquet to Tiger Woods' sushi tribute to Augusta National as Jon Rahm prepares to serve up ... - This year is the turn of Jon Rahm, who will be hoping his Iberian menu will live up to the mouthwatering standards of his predecessors. Mail Sport looks at the best - and worst - champions dinners.dailymail.co.uk