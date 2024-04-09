Golf | Masters 2024 senza italiani in gara | ma Augusta mantiene un sapore azzurro

(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Dopo un lungo periodo in cui l’Italia era stata molto ben abituata in tema di giocatori aldi, il primo Major dell’anno in versionenon vedrà azzurri al via. O almeno, non li vedrà in: come vedremo, una prec’è, anche se non nel field di partenza. Ci si era abituati molto, forse anche troppo bene, si diceva: pareva una normalità avere sempre qualcuno ad, ma non era una cosa scontata, anzi. Il campo partenti qui è ristretto in maniera molto maggiore rispetto agli altri Major (per la precisione, quest’anno sono al via in 89), e perciò, anche al netto dei numerosi criteri con i quali la partecipazione è possibile, il poter presenziare è un privilegio. Quello che, nel passato italiano, hanno vissuto le figure fondamentali della nostra storia recente, ...

What are the best all-time finishes by an amateur at the Masters - From the Amateur Dinner to the Crow’s Nest and Silver Cup, amateurs at the Masters are a focal point of the week at Augusta National Golf Club. They have made some memorable runs throughout the ...golfweek.usatoday

Golfers follow the sun. Now they are paying closer attention how to protect themselves from it - There seems to be a renewed emphasis on sun protection. Golfers are more exposed to the sun for longer periods of time than players in any other sport. The weekday rounds last five hours. Throw in an ...newsday

Masters 2024: Best Champions Dinners from Hideki Matsuyama's mouthwatering Japanese banquet to Tiger Woods' sushi tribute to Augusta National as Jon Rahm prepares to serve up ... - This year is the turn of Jon Rahm, who will be hoping his Iberian menu will live up to the mouthwatering standards of his predecessors. Mail Sport looks at the best - and worst - champions dinners.dailymail.co.uk