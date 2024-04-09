Golf | Masters 2024 senza italiani in gara | ma Augusta mantiene un sapore azzurro

Golf Masters

Golf: Masters 2024 senza italiani in gara, ma Augusta mantiene un sapore azzurro (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Dopo un lungo periodo in cui l’Italia era stata molto ben abituata in tema di giocatori al Masters di Augusta, il primo Major dell’anno in versione 2024 non vedrà azzurri al via. O almeno, non li vedrà in gara: come vedremo, una presenza c’è, anche se non nel field di partenza. Ci si era abituati molto, forse anche troppo bene, si diceva: pareva una normalità avere sempre qualcuno ad Augusta, ma non era una cosa scontata, anzi. Il campo partenti qui è ristretto in maniera molto maggiore rispetto agli altri Major (per la precisione, quest’anno sono al via in 89), e perciò, anche al netto dei numerosi criteri con i quali la partecipazione è possibile, il poter presenziare è un privilegio. Quello che, nel passato italiano, hanno vissuto le figure fondamentali della nostra storia recente, ...
