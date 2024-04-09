(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has won an RBR50, given annually by the Robot Business Review to recognizein the mobileindustry. Geekplus has won itsRBR50for updates to the PopPick system, an extension of its flagship Shelf-to-Person solution. The Geekplus modular Shelf-to-Person solution optimizes warehouse operations using mobile robots to transport shelves. Shelf-to-Person handles goods of all sizes while removing the need for infrastructure investment, making it the most flexible response to order fulfillment challenges. Each PopPick station uses two retrieval arms and four presentation locations to present pickers with multiple 60-tote racks at ...

Geek+ awarded RBR innovation award for third time, named among globe's top robotics innovators - Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has won an RBR50 Innovation Award, given annually by the Robot Business Review to recognize innovation in the mobile robotics ...adnkronos

The Lazarus Project’s Season 2 Cliff-Hanger Will Be Left Hanging - If you insist, Joe, but first, let us cry a little bit because it’s over – chiefly because season two ended on a cliff-hanger now destined to join the great elephant’s graveyard of unresolved sci-fi ...denofgeek