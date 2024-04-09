Fallout | Prime Video stupisce tutti e anticipa la data d' uscita

Fallout Prime

Fallout, Prime Video stupisce tutti e anticipa la data d'uscita (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Si avvicina più del previsto il debutto della serie tratta dal franchise Videoludico Quando mancavano solo una manciata di giorni al debutto di Fallout, Prime Video ha deciso di anticipare tutti annunciando una nuova data d'uscita. tutti gli otto episodi previsti per questa prima stagione dello show, tratto dal popolare franchise Videoludico, faranno il loro debutto un giorno prima del previsto, ovvero domani 10 aprile 2024. Questa tendenza di anticipare l'uscita dei propri prodotti rispetto all'annuncio iniziale è diventata piuttosto comune per la programmazione originale di Prime Video, con il servizio di streaming che ha fatto lo stesso per show come ...
