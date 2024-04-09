Fake pixie e makeup terracotta con tocchi shiny | praticamente il beauty da cerimonia perfetto per il 2024

Fake pixie e makeup terracotta con tocchi shiny, praticamente il beauty da cerimonia perfetto per il 2024 (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Il press tour di Challengers è arrivato a Roma, e Zendaya ha scelto uno stile da dea contemporanea. Completo bianco come le statue antiche della città eterna e beauty look giocato sui un raccolto minimalista e trucco bronze a prova di flash. Con il rossetto più cool ed elegante di sempre. Zendaya e il nuovo caschetto: una delle ispirazioni più cercate sul web X Leggi anche ...
