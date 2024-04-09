European Parliament Recognizes Essential Tremor as Official Disease in Ground-Breaking Declaration (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) The Insightec-organized conference resulted in a Joint Declaration, promising new hope for patients suffering from the condition BRUSSELS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The European Parliament, in collaboration with Insightec and patient advocacy groups, has taken a historic step forward in the healthcare realm by signing a Joint Declaration to Officially recognize Essential Tremor as a Disease. This monumental move promises to enhance the lives of millions who suffer from the most common movement disorder worldwide, affecting an estimated 54 million people. The Joint Declaration specifically calls for the following: "While progress has been made in advancing healthcare equity in the European Union, there is still a
From Moscow to the West: Armenia in a security trap: Yet he added that the prospect of closing the Russian military base in Armenia is currently 'not on the agenda.' More recently, the European Parliament has adopted a resolution proposing to consider ...
Valore D presented 500 best business practices on women's empowerment to the European Parliament: On Wednesday, April 3, in the European Parliament in Brussels, the event 'The NRRP as an enabler of female empowerment for a new model of fair, sustainable, and inclusive growth' was held, hosted by Honorable Patrizia Toia (S&D) ...
