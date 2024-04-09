Dundee FC-Rangers mercoledì 10 aprile 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Dundee FC-Rangers (mercoledì 10 aprile 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) I Rangers si recano a Dens Park con la chiara intenzione di battere il Dundee FC e prendersi la testa della classifica. Il Celtic infatti è avanti di un solo punto ma con una partita in più, situazione che non è cambiata dopo il 3-3 del derby di domenica. La squadra di Philippe Clement ha InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
