Dundee FC-Rangers mercoledì 10 aprile 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Rangers 3-3 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Cyriel Dessers Post Draw says Rangers ‘Can Hurt’ The Bhoys - The Gers striker described Sunday’s 3-3 draw at Ibrox as “one of the craziest games of my life” and it left the Light Blues one point behind the Hoops at the top of the table having played a game fewe ...outlookindia

Philippe Clement condemns Old Firm missile thugs amid investigation - Philippe Clement has condemned the Rangers fans who threw missiles at Celtic players and coaching staff during the Old Firm game.glasgowtimes.co.uk

Dundee v Rangers: Team news - Striker Curtis Main and midfielder Josh Mulligan (hamstring) are closer to fitness and will be assessed before the game while defenders Owen Beck (groin) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and forward Diego ...bbc