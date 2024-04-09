Dengue | spray antizanzare come le mascherine | introvabili e prezzi alle stelle

Dengue spray

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quifinanza©

Fonte : quifinanza
Dengue, spray antizanzare come le mascherine: introvabili e prezzi alle stelle (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) L’allarme Dengue non riguarda unicamente l’aspetto medico. Per quanto incredibile possa sembrare, infatti, c’è una questione economica e sociale di cui tener conto. Riguarda gli spray repellenti, che potrebbero divenire i nuovi gel disinfettanti e mascherine ffp2. Difficili da trovare in commercio e con prezzi già alle stelle. Una condizione reale in Argentina e non solo, che potrebbe travolgere l’Italia nell’estate 2024. Dengue in Italia Non è di certo una notizia dell’ultima ora la diffusione di casi di Dengue anche in Italia. Gli ultimi registrati sono relativi alla provincia di Perugia, nello specifico al comune di Magione. Ne ha parlato il sindaco Giacomo Chiodini sui social, spiegando come una coppia abbia contratto tale ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza
  • Dengue spray

    Prosegue l’allerta Dengue in America Latina e non solo. Così come accaduto per il Covid, lo sguardo è rivolto agli spostamenti verso altri Paesi. L’Italia, ad esempio, ha aumentato i controlli sui ... (quifinanza)

  • Dengue spray

    Milano – Sale l'allerta anche in Italia per il rischio di diffusione della Dengue. Ieri l’assessore regionale Guido Bertolaso ha spiegato che “è stato messo in piedi un sistema di sorveglianza ... (ilgiorno)

Dengue fever outbreak in Argentina leads to shortage of mosquito repellent - Shelves have gone empty, as residents hunt in vain and resort to DIY alternatives. And surging resale prices are shocking even to Argentines accustomed to triple-digit inflation. The country’s latest ...thegardenisland

Argentina faces rising Dengue epidemic risk as mosquitoes hatch early - Mosquitoes are hatching earlier in Argentina and reaching cooler regions than before, as rising temperatures drive the country's worst outbreak of Dengue fever and raise the risk of more regular ...reuters

“Market is going to be surprised” as Firebrick Pharma set to launch antiviral nasal spray, Nasodine - The spray forms a physical moisture barrier between viruses and ... ISLA-101 is a drug with a well-established safety profile, being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of Dengue fever and ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Dengue spray
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.