De Bruyne out | il motivo curioso dell’esclusione

(Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Real Madrid-Manchester City non avrà, almeno dall’inizio, uno dei protagonisti più attesi, ovvero Kevin DeReal Madrid-Manchester City non avrà, almeno dall’inizio, uno dei protagonisti più attesi, ovvero Kevin De. Il centrocampista belga è stato escluso da Pep Guardiola per l’andata del quarto di finale di Champions League al Bernabeu per un virus

Explained: Why Kevin De Bruyne is only on the bench for Man City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid - Manchester City have left Kevin De Bruyne on the bench for Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid.msn

Kevin De Bruyne Man City absence explained as Arsenal and Liverpool eye title race boost - Kevin De Bruyne was a shock omission from Manchester City's starting line up at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu ...msn

Pep Guardiola explains dropping De Bruyne as Man City face Real Madrid without talisman - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained why he decided to omit Kevin De Bruyne from his starting lineup to face Real Madrid. The Belgian playmaker tormented Los Blancos in the Champions ...express.co.uk