Clooney star a Montalcino. Protagonista del film Netflix in arrivo prima dell’estate (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) In base a quanto trapela saremmo solo alla definizione degli ultimi dettagli, per lo sbarco di una grande produzione cinematografica di livello mondiale a Montalcino. Si tratta della nuovo film per Netflix del regista e sceneggiatore Noah Baumbach (quattro nomination agli Oscar, tra cui quella per ’Barbie’) che sbarcherebbe nel Senese nelle prossime settimane, con l’individuazione delle location principali già definite. L’anticipazione è di Montalcinonews, che ha parlato di voci "raccolte da più parti" che conducono alla scelta da parte di Baumbach. Il film, annunciato negli scorsi mesi ma senza fin qui scoprire troppi dettagli, avrà come protagonisti George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Riley Keough. Un palcoscenico mondiale per un film con tante star, ...
