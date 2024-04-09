Clooney star a Montalcino. Protagonista del film Netflix in arrivo prima dell’estate - Secondo le anticipazioni di ’Montalcinonews’, sarà girata nel Senese la produzione del regista e sceneggiatore Baumbach, nominato quattro volte agli Oscar. Nel cast anche Sandler e Keough.lanazione

George Clooney said no to Marvel role because of this gruesome scene - It's difficult to imagine this Marvel character being played by anybody else, but George Clooney was once in the frame for the MCU... until he read the comics.thedigitalfix

Sarah Lahbati gets more acting projects after TV5’s ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’ - Sarah Lahbati has officially returned to acting, portraying a lawyer fighting for justice in the brand-new TV5 action-drama “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa.” Since saying yes to this teleserye, she has accepted ...philstar