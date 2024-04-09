Buy Wine Toscana al via alla Fortezza il 10 aprile

Buy Wine Toscana al via alla Fortezza il 10 aprile (Di martedì 9 aprile 2024) Firenze, 9 aprile 2024 - Al via l'appuntamento leader fra gli eventi dedicati al vino: oltre 190 buyers da 41 Paesi, per più di 240 cantine toscane, di cui due terzi bio e oltre 3700 degustazioni in programma per la più importante vetrina BtoB del settore vitivinicolo promossa da Regione Toscana insieme a Camera di Commercio di Firenze e organizzata da PromoFirenze, con il coordinamento di comunicazione, ufficio stampa e social a cura di Fondazione Sistema Toscana.  Buy Wine Toscana 2024 verrà inaugurato il 10 aprile a Firenze alla Fortezza da Basso.  Taglio del nastro con conferenza stampa alle 11.30, nel padiglione Spadolini. Partecipano la vicepresidente e assessore all'agroalimentare Stefania saccardi, il presidente di PromoFirenze Massimo Manetti, ...
    Firenze, 3 aprile 2024 - Sono 240 le cantine toscane che incontreranno oltre 190 buyers esteri provenienti da 41 Paesi nell'ambito di Buywine Toscana, vetrina B2b del settore vitivinicolo regionale ...

