WWE | TKO ed Endeavor comprano migliaia di azioni TKO da Vince McMahon | la notta ufficiale

WWE TKO

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: TKO ed Endeavor comprano migliaia di azioni TKO da Vince McMahon, la notta ufficiale (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Tra la giornata del 4 aprile e quella di oggi, TKO ed Endeavor hanno comprato milioni di azioni TKO possedute da Vince McMahon: 1.853.724 (dal valore di 150 milioni di dollari complessivi) e 1.642.970 (142.6 milioni di valore), in due acquisizioni distinte come viene mostrato nel documento sottostante. Il noto giornalista Brandon Thurston, autore del report, afferma che secondo i suoi calcoli l’ex Chairman mantenga meno del 5% delle quote dopo questa vendita massiccia, propedeutica ad un’uscita definitiva della sua figura, già dimissionaria da fine gennaio, da ogni discorso inerente Endeavor, TKO ed, ovviamente, la WWE. NEW FILING: TKO and Endeavor are buying shares from Vince McMahon.In two agreements, Endeavor is buying ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE TKO

    Dopo la maxi vendita di inizio mese di più di 5 milioni di azioni, Vince McMahon continua a “sbarazzarsi” delle sue quote TKO, con altre 3.500.000 vendute nella nottata italiana grazie ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE TKO

    Nelle ultime settimane hanno suscitato scalpore i promo a SmackDown di The Rock, “accusato” di andare in po’ troppo oltre con qualche giorno fa che era uscita anche l’indiscrezione che la ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE TKO

    Dopo la vendita di diverse milioni di azioni nella giornata di lunedì, Vince McMahon è sempre più lontano da TKO e, di riflesso, dalla WWE. Mark Shapiro, presidente della già citata TKO, ha ... (zonawrestling)

WWE 'abandoning' strict rule which proves the Vince McMahon era is over - WWE have abandoned one of their strictest rules to prove that the Vince McMahon era is long gone. The company had the first WrestleMania under the Paul ' Triple H' Levesque regime and it ended with ...sportbible

Vince McMahon, After Quitting TKO Board, Is Selling $311 Million in Stock Back to Company and Endeavor - Vince McMahon continues to cash out of his stock in TKO Group Holdings, the company formed by the merger of WWE and UFC that is majority-owned by Endeavor. McMahon, the founder of WWE, resigned from ...finance.yahoo

WWE is officially in a new era, and it has its ‘quarterback’: Cody Rhodes - WWE said it was a new era for the company at WrestleMania 40, and it has the perfect person to lead it in Cody Rhodes.usatoday

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE TKO
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.