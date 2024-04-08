WWE | TKO ed Endeavor comprano migliaia di azioni TKO da Vince McMahon | la notta ufficiale

WWE 'abandoning' strict rule which proves the Vince McMahon era is over - WWE have abandoned one of their strictest rules to prove that the Vince McMahon era is long gone. The company had the first WrestleMania under the Paul ' Triple H' Levesque regime and it ended with ...sportbible

Vince McMahon, After Quitting TKO Board, Is Selling $311 Million in Stock Back to Company and Endeavor - Vince McMahon continues to cash out of his stock in TKO Group Holdings, the company formed by the merger of WWE and UFC that is majority-owned by Endeavor. McMahon, the founder of WWE, resigned from ...finance.yahoo

WWE is officially in a new era, and it has its ‘quarterback’: Cody Rhodes - WWE said it was a new era for the company at WrestleMania 40, and it has the perfect person to lead it in Cody Rhodes.usatoday