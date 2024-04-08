WWE | Nick Khan aperto a collaborare con altre federazioni

WWE: Nick Khan aperto a collaborare con altre federazioni (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Storicamente, la WWE è sempre stata riluttante a collaborare con altre federazioni. Questa presa di posizione, consolidatasi sotto la guida di Vince McMahon, non ha (quasi) mai visto eccezioni, ma ultimamente le cose potrebbero prendere un’altra piega. Durante l’ultima edizione della Royal Rumble c’è stata l’apparizione a sorpresa di Jordynne Grace, campionessa Knockout proveniente dalla TNA. Dietro a questa collaborazione si cela il nome di Nick Khan, l’attuale presidente della WWE. È tempo di affari Stando ad un recente report di Sports Illustrated, Khan avrebbe dimostrato una grande apertura nei confronti di collaborazioni future con altre compagnie, andando in netto contrasto con la filosofia McMahon. Un ulteriore indizio di questa inclinazione è dato ...
