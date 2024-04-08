WWE | Nick Khan aperto a collaborare con altre federazioni

Diverse personalità WWE presenti a GCW Bloodsport X, tra cui il presidente Nick Khan e CM Punk. L’interesse nei confronti di uno degli show non WWE più importanti del Wrestlemania Weekend, ... (zonawrestling)
Con un video rilasciato sul profilo ufficiale X, Nick Aldis ha reso noto un nuovo match per WrestleMania XL. L’edizione 40 dello “Showcase of Immortals” vedrà Bobby Lashley e gli Street ... (zonawrestling)
Negli ultimi tempi The Rock ha fatto parlare di sé per diversi motivi, sia dentro che fuori dal ring: dietro le quinte siede al tavolo del CdA di TKO, mentre sul palcoscenico WWE sono ... (zonawrestling)
Cody Rhodes Talks Dusty, Universal Title; Triple H on New WWE Era; Bayley Hypes Rhea - Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW. Cody Rhodes Speaks on What He'd Say to Dusty Cody Rhodes finally finished his story ...bleacherreport
New Rumor Suggests Nick Khan Planning To Kick WWE’s Forbidden Door Wide-Open in 2024: 4 Promotions WWE Could Work With - “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport” was in collaboration with Game Changer Wrestling, and after Nick Khan and the company’s creator took a picture together it seems like more crossover in the future is but a ...ringsideintel
Nick Khan apre alle collaborazioni con altre federazioni - Nick Khan, presidente della WWE, ha aperto alla possibilità di vedere la compagnia lavorare con altre federazioni.theshieldofwrestling