WRESTLEMANIA | Drew McIntyre batte Rollins ma Damian Priest incassa ed è il nuovo campione!

WRESTLEMANIA Drew

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WRESTLEMANIA: Drew McIntyre batte Rollins ma Damian Priest incassa ed è il nuovo campione! (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Il primo match di questa seconda serata di WRESTLEMANIA 40 è uno di quelli pesanti. Si parte – infatti – con il match per il titolo del mondo nelle mani di Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre, che già aveva provato altre volte a sfilargli la cintura senza successo, adesso ha una nuova importante occasione. Interessante l’aggiunta di CM Punk al tavolo di commento per quel match che nei piani originali di WRESTLEMANIA avrebbe dovuto vederlo protagonista. Si parte con il turbo CLAYMORE as soon as the bell rings!#WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/Wf1ebHuikZ— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024 Il match parte davvero a mille all’ora con la Claymore di Drew McIntyre che scatta ancora prima del suono della campana e con Seth Rollins che appare in ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WRESTLEMANIA Drew

    Dopo quanto visto a Raw (e dopo l’annuncio di Seth Rollins e Cody Rhodes, che saranno a Smackdown per rispondere alla sfida della Bloodline), sembra certo che il World Heavyweight Championship ... (zonawrestling)

  • WRESTLEMANIA Drew

    Elimination Chamber è da poco passato agli archivi con significative ripercussioni in chiave WrestleMania 40. In particolare, Drew McIntyre ha vinto l’Elimination Chamber Match maschile e allo ... (zonawrestling)

  • WRESTLEMANIA Drew

    Nell’ultima puntata di SmackDown si sono svolti diversi match di qualificazione per l’Elimination Chamber, tra cui Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles. Lo scozzese è uscito vincitore, diventando il ... (zonawrestling)

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40: Seth Rollins enlists the Mummers of Philadelphia for extravagant entrance - WRESTLEMANIA 40 takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday. McIntyre defeated Rollins for the world heavyweight championship in the Night 2 opening match. CM Punk ...picks-s1.cbssports

Damian Priest Leaves WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 With World Heavyweight Title Thanks To CM Punk - The Judgment Day's Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Night 2 of WRESTLEMANIA 40 — with a little help from CM Punk, who was on commentary for the initial match. Drew ...wrestlinginc

Drew McIntyre destroys Seth Rollins but falls victim to Damian Priest cashing in at WRESTLEMANIA 40 - Drew McIntyre had just done it. He blasted Seth "Freakin'" Rollins with two Claymore kicks to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, ...dazn

Video di Tendenza
Video WRESTLEMANIA Drew
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.