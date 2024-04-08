WNBA e Amazon estendono l’accordo esclusivo non per l’Italia sui diritti di streaming

WNBA e Amazon estendono l’accordo esclusivo (non per l’Italia) sui diritti di streaming (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Oggi, Prime Video e la Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) hanno annunciato un’estensione pluriennale dei diritti in cui Prime Video continuerà a essere il partner esclusivo di streaming nazionale per 21 partite della WNBA ogni stagione, incluso il Campionato della WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presentato da Coinbase (esclusi Cina, Giappone, Regno Unito, Italia, Spagna, Finlandia e … L'articolo proviene da Sport in TV.
