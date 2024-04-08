Tim | il proxy Iss consiglia di votare la lista con Labriola

Tim proxy

Tim, il proxy Iss consiglia di votare la lista con Labriola (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Il proxy Iss consiglia ai soci di Tim di votare alla prossima assemblea la lista del cda, che vede Alberta Figari candidata a presidente e Pietro Labriola confermato come ceo, e di votare contro le liste presentate da Merlyn, Asati e Bluebell. Per il rinnovo del collegio sindacale Iss raccomanda poi di votare non la lista di Vivendi bensì quella presentata da Assogestioni.
