Those About to Die: il teaser della serie sui gladiatori con Anthony Hopkins svela l'uscita (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Roland Emmerich, Anthony Hopkins e i gladiatori nel primo teaser dell'epica serie Those About to Die, girata a Cinecittà. Il primo teaser di Those About To Die ci offre un primo sguardo all'epica serie sui gladiatori di Roland Emmerich con la star Anthony Hopkins. Adesso sappiamo anche quando lo show debutterà negli USA: tutti e 10 gli episodi debutteranno in contemporanea su Peacock il 18 luglio. Per l'Italia, la serie sarà disponibile su Prime Video. Basata sull'omonimo saggio di Daniel P. Mannix, la serie vede Anthony Hopkins nei panni dell'imperatore Vaspasiano al culmine ...
