The Good Doctor | ultimo giorno di riprese | Le foto degli attori dal set

The Good

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a comingsoon©

Fonte : comingsoon
The Good Doctor, ultimo giorno di riprese: Le foto degli attori dal set (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Il medical drama di ABC chiude dopo 7 stagioni e le star e la troupe della serie hanno festeggiato dietro le quinte condividendo poi le emozioni con i fan sui social.
Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon
  • The Good

    Il quinto episodio della stagione conclusiva della serie con Freddie Highmore ha scioccato i fan per una morte improvvisa e inaspettata. Contiene spoiler sulla stagione 7 di The Good Doctor.Continua ... (fanpage)

  • The Good

    Nel quinto episodio della settima stagione si è consumata una tragedia che lascerà sicuramente il segno in questo ultimo capitolo del medical drama: ecco cosa è successo (ma attenzione agli spoiler). (comingsoon)

  • The Good

    In occasione della Giornata mondiale per la consapevolezza sull'Autismo, vi consigliamo 5 serie tv con protagonisti che si trovano nello spettro autistico: dalla sempre attuale Atypical alla ... (comingsoon)

2024 Solar Eclipse Weather: Will clouds disrupt the view - The National Weather Service thinks part of the state has a Good chance of having little cloud cover during the eclipse.aol

Aslef’s Mick Whelan pleads for return to negotiating table - Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said he is “getting lonely” from the lack of negotiation in the near two-year long train driver pay dispute, as he joined union members on the picket line on Monday ...bournemouthecho.co.uk

“Without A Care In The World”: Man Livid After Ex-Wife Maliciously Complies With His Demand - A woman maliciously complied with her ex-husband’s request to “toss” his things into boxes. She took the idea quite literally, to his dismay. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video The Good
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.