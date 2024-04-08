Tesla | Elon Musk investe nel robotaxi con guida autonoma

Tesla Elon

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Tesla: Elon Musk investe nel robotaxi con guida autonoma (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Sembrava impossibile, eppure siamo sempre più vicini. Elon Musk, imprenditore miliardario e manager sudafricano di Tesla, presenterà il robotaxi con guida autonoma questa estate Quando pensiamo a un’auto che si guida da sola sembra un evento che fa parte del mondo della fantascienza, o addirittura un episodio di Black Mirror, eppure sta per succedere davvero. Elon Musk, il manager sudafricano di Tesla, presenterà il robotaxi con la tecnologia di guida autonoma, un nuovo modo di viaggiare che cambierà per sempre il mondo dei motori e delle autovetture. Una cosa al limite dell’immaginabile, tempo fa sembrava una cosa impossibile eppure oggi è sempre più probabile e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
  • Tesla Elon

    L'annuncio è arrivato nottetempo su X, il social che controlla da più di un anno: Elon Musk ha rivelato che Tesla presenterà il suo primo robotaxi a guida autonoma il prossimo 8 agosto.  Musk: ... (today)

  • Tesla Elon

    (Adnkronos) – Il produttore statunitense di veicoli elettrici Tesla ha in programma di svelare la tanto promessa auto a guida autonoma "Robotaxi" l'8 agosto, ha annunciato venerdì il capo di Tesla ... (webmagazine24)

  • Tesla Elon

    (Adnkronos) – Il produttore statunitense di veicoli elettrici Tesla ha in programma di svelare la tanto promessa auto a guida autonoma “Robotaxi” l’8 agosto, ha annunciato venerdì il capo di Tesla ... (italiasera)

Tesla trial to size up cause of fatal autopilot crash: driver or tech - In a wrongful-death suit set for trial this week, a jury will determine who is at fault in a 2018 fatal crash.livemint

ChatGPT predicts Tesla stock price after Robotaxi launch - Finbold asked ChatGPT about how much of an impact the recently-announced 'Robotaxi' could have on Tesla stock.finbold

Elon Musk demands ouster of Brazilian Supreme Court judge: 'Betrayed constitution' - Elon Musk, the Tesla boss, on Sunday raised a call to remove a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, accusing him of censorship for blocking accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.livemint

Video di Tendenza
Video Tesla Elon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.