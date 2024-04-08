Superman | David Corenswet sul film di James Gunn | “Qualcosa di unico”

Superman, David Corenswet sul film di James Gunn: “Qualcosa di unico” (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) David Corenswet, interprete di Superman nel nuovo film di James Gunn, ha definito il futuro progetto del DCU Qualcosa di unico e totalmente a sè stante. Ha dichiarato che l’atmosfera del film prende ispirazione dalle storyline di Superman For All Seasons e All-Star Superman ma, allo stesso tempo, ha messo in chiaro che si tratterà di una versione inedita dell’Uomo d’acciaio. Secondo David Thompson di The Direct, che ha condiviso un nuovo video a X di Corenswet, l’attore ha detto di Superman: “Le vibrazioni del nuovo film sono basate su Per tutte le stagioni e All-Star, ma la storia è ‘totalmente a sé stante‘. Inoltre, è l’uomo più ...
