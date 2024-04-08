Ranking WTA aggiornato a lunedì 8 aprile | Errani a ridosso della top 100

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Rimane invariata la top 5 delWTA dopo l’aggiornamento di oggi,. Cambiano però i piani tra nono e sesto posto: Ons Jabeur perde tre posizioni e retrocede in nona posizione, davanti a Jelena Ostapenko, mentre Maria Sakkari (6°), Qinwen Zheng (7°) e Marketa Vondrousova (8°) scalano tutte una posizione. La prima azzurra delrimane ovviamente Jasmine Paolini, stabile in quattordicesima posizione. Più indietro Lucia Bronzetti che sale in 46esima posizione, mentre Elisabetta Cocciaretto è 55esima (+1). Stabile Martina Trevisan in 81esimo posto, mentre Sara– reduce dalla semifinale di Bogotà – scala 16 posti e si porta atop 100 (101°). Camila Giorgi perde quattro posizioni (113°). Ecco il ...

