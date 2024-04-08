Ranking WTA aggiornato a lunedì 8 aprile | Errani a ridosso della top 100

Fonte : sportface
Ranking WTA aggiornato a lunedì 8 aprile: Errani a ridosso della top 100 (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Rimane invariata la top 5 del Ranking WTA dopo l’aggiornamento di oggi, lunedì 8 aprile. Cambiano però i piani tra nono e sesto posto: Ons Jabeur perde tre posizioni e retrocede in nona posizione, davanti a Jelena Ostapenko, mentre Maria Sakkari (6°), Qinwen Zheng (7°) e Marketa Vondrousova (8°) scalano tutte una posizione. La prima azzurra del Ranking rimane ovviamente Jasmine Paolini, stabile in quattordicesima posizione. Più indietro Lucia Bronzetti che sale in 46esima posizione, mentre Elisabetta Cocciaretto è 55esima (+1). Stabile Martina Trevisan in 81esimo posto, mentre Sara Errani – reduce dalla semifinale di Bogotà – scala 16 posti e si porta a ridosso della top 100 (101°). Camila Giorgi perde quattro posizioni (113°). Ecco il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
  • Ranking WTA

    Una nuova settimana ha inizio e nel tennis femminile troviamo sempre la polacca Iga Swiatek a comandare. 10835 i suoi punti nel Ranking WTA, a precedere la bielorussa Aryna Sabalenka (8045), la ... (oasport)

  • Ranking WTA

    Obiettivo top-100. Sara Errani, nonostante le 36 primavere, non ha alcuna intenzione di alzare bandiera bianca e la sua lotta in campo continua. La nostra portacolori, dal nobile passato, ha ... (oasport)

  • Ranking WTA

    Sakkari sale in settima posizione, Collins 'scalatrice' dopo il successo a Miami ROMA (ITAPRESS) - Dieci le italiane in Top 300 nella classifica Wta pubblicata oggi. Jasmine Paolini, fermata al ... (ilgiornaleditalia)

Chris Evert moots potential future career for Danielle Collins post tennis as retirement title tour continues - "Maybe public speaking next for Danielle Collins ! ," Evert posted on X (formerly Twitter). WTA Ranking Update: Danielle COLLINS heads towards top 10, Iga SWIATEK closes in on 100 weeks as World No.1 ...tennisuptodate

WTA roundup: Danielle Collins wins 13th straight match for back-to-back titles - Danielle Collins is showing no signs of slowing down as she heads into retirement later this season, having won her second consecutive tournament on Sunday at the Credit One Charleston Open in South ...kelo

Premier Tour proposals signify Saudi influence and a tipping point for tennis - Proposal has powerful backers and would revolutionise a sport attracting attention from the Saudi Public Investment Fund ...theguardian

Video di Tendenza
Video Ranking WTA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.