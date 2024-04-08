Queen of Saba escono con “Come Mi Vuoi Tu”

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024)OF, per celebrare il loro ritorno sui palchi in giro per l’Italia, liberano il singolo “mitu”, in radio e in digitale dal 12 aprile. Andiamo a saperne di più. “mitu” Dopo un tour nei club in cui il pubblico l’ha ballata, cantata, urlata, iofliberano nel mondo “MiTu” (distribuito da Believe): un invito ad esorcizzare la “presa male” e le paranoie elevandole a grido di battaglia per liberarci dalle aspettative altrui abbracciando quel senso di inadeguatezza che ci blocca e trasformarlo in rivendicazione. “mitu” deiofnell’album MEDUSA Il brano è stato ...

Michelle Dee searches for love on 'It's Showtime's' matchmaking segment, 'EXpecially For You' - What’s up, Madlang Filipinas!” Michelle Dee gave the Madlang People the biggest surprise on “It’s Showtime’s” debut episode on GMA-7 — she is a searcher on EXpecially For You! The Miss Universe ...msn

Happy Birthday Saba Qamar: 5 times the actress looked astonishing and gave us fashion goals - Happy Birthday Saba Qamar: 5 times the actress looked astonishing and gave us fashion goals Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood News Today, Bollywood Celebrity News, Breaking News, Celeb ...bollywoodhungama

Juliette, Santissimo, Celestial and Mojito show out - Juliette, Santissimo, Celestial and Mojito showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (April 4) morning.thehindu