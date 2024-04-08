Quantum Leap | la serie è stata cancellata dopo due stagioni

Quantum Leap

Quantum Leap: la serie è stata cancellata dopo due stagioni (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Quantum Leap, la serie televisiva statunitense di fantascienza trasmessa sulla NBC dal 19 settembre 2022, creata da Steven Lilien e Bryan Wynbrandt, è stata cancellata dopo solo due stagioni. La serie è il reboot dello show conosciuto in Italia come In viaggio nel tempo (Quantum Leap), creata da Donald P. Bellisario e trasmessa dal 1989 al 1993. Lo show riprendeva la storia dopo trent’anni dalla scomparsa del dottor Sam Beckett nell’acceleratore Quantum Leap, con un nuovo team che riavviava il progetto dei viaggi temporali, cercando di risolvere i problemi lasciati irrisolti da Becket e dalla sua macchina. Raymond Lee e Caitlin Bassett in Quantum ...
