Nba | Dallas si aggiudica il derby texano e condanna definitivamente Houston

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Perdere unfa sempre male, ma la sconfitta degliRockets è stata fatale, infatti la squadra del coach Ime Udoka ha dovuto abbandonarela speranze di qualificazione alla post-season.vince all’over time per 147-136, un match che non ha tradito le attese, e che a 7 secondi dalla fine del ultimo quarto vedeva proprio i Rockets comandare di tre lunghezze, poi a mandare l’incontro ai supplementari è Dante Exum con una tripla sulla sirena. A regalare la vittoria ai Mavs ci pensa la solita coppia forma da Kyrie Irving e Luka Doncic. Il numero 2 mette a segno 48 punti, con un formidabile 15 su 25 dal campo, mentre lo sloveno segna 37 punti, con 12 assist e 9 rimbalzi. Bella prova per Exum, che oltre a siglare il canestro del pareggio, mette a segno 14 punti nella sua partita. Per i Rockets ...

NBA Playoff Picture 2024: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After April 7 - The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans left Sunday as the biggest winners in the NBA play-in races. Indiana picked up a home win over the Miami Heat ...bleacherreport

Paul George’s late show sparks Los Angeles Clippers over Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA - LOS ANGELES – A “locked in” Paul George led a remarkable comeback on April 7 as the Los Angeles Clippers overturned a 26-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 in the National ...straitstimes

NBA: 5 curiosità della notte che vi siete persi. Maxey urla 52, Wembanyama supera Duncan, Paul George lancia i Clippers - NBA - Il meglio del basket mondiale con la regular season 2023-24: uno spettacolo unico che ogni notte regala record, highlights, giocate spettacolari, statisti ...eurosport