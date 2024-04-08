NASCAR Cup Series | Byron guida la tripletta Hendrick Motorsports a Martinsville

La NASCAR Cup Series torna su ovale dopo una breve parentesi su road course nel noto Circuit of The Americas, sede del Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti per quanto riguarda il Mondiale di F1 e non solo. ... (oasport)

William Byron caps emotional, memorable day for Hendrick with Martinsville victory - A banner day for Hendrick Motorsports saw William Byron claim the grandfather clock and find Victory Lane at Martinsville Speedway.nascar

NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Cook Out 400 - This week, the series moves down to Southern Virginia and the paperclip race track that will require some bumping and running for passing.Start the day smarter. Get all the news you need in your inbox ...msn

Racing Insights: All-in for Denny Hamlin to go back-to-back in Virginia - Racing Insights uses advanced metrics for its Richmond prediction; see who the numbers project to win the Cook Out 400.nascar