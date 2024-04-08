NASCAR Cup Series | Byron guida la tripletta Hendrick Motorsports a Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series, Byron guida la tripletta Hendrick Motorsports a Martinsville (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) William Byron ha vinto la gara di Martinsville della NASCAR Cup Series 2024. Il #24 svetta davanti a Kyle Larson #5 e Chase Elliott #9 ottenendo la 13ma affermazione in carriera, Hendrick Motorsports trionfa monopolizzando la Top3. Dopo la Stage 1 dominata dall’autore della pole Kyle Larson e la seconda frazione conquistata da Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #11), la prima delle due competizione annuali che si tengono all’interno del ‘Half Mile Of Mayhem’ è passata nelle mani di Chase Elliott. L’ex campione della serie  ha provato a prendere in mano la competizione, ma una serie di bandiere gialle hanno neutralizzato ogni ipotetico allungo da parte del georgiano. La strategia, vista la difficoltà di superare con le nuove Cup Series, è diventata sempre più ...
