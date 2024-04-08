Minecraft Pass | Cos’è e come funziona?

Minecraft Pass

Minecraft Pass: Cos’è e come funziona? (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Mojang è lieta di annunciare l’apertura del Minecraft Pass, tramite il sito ufficiale, ma di cosa si tratta? A cosa serve e come si usa? Stiamo parlando di un abbonamento mensile che offre agli utenti l’accesso ad una vasta gamma di contenuti aggiuntivi, senza acquistarli singolarmente, una sorta di Game Pass ma invece dei giochi ci sono i contenuti per Minecraft. Guida al Minecraft Pass Il costo del Minecraft Pass è di 3,99 euro mensili, pagando tale quota i giocatori possono accedere ad una serie di contenuti premium senza acquistarli tramite lo store di Minecraft. Coloro che sono abituati ad acquistare i contenuti, troveranno sicuramente indispensabile e vantaggioso questo tipo di abbonamento mensile. Ci ...
