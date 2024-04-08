Lee Byung-Hun al Korea Film Festival | «Il cinema coreano rispetto a Hollywood non ha paura dei cambiamenti»

Lee Byung-Hun al Korea Film Festival: «Il cinema coreano rispetto a Hollywood non ha paura dei cambiamenti» (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) L’attore Lee Byung-Hun è stato tra gli ospiti più attesi della 22esima edizione del Korea Film Festival a Firenze. Protagonista del Film di apertura della kermesse Concrete Utopia, regia Um The-hwa, e di una masterclass molto attesa l’attore star di Squid Game (e impegnato nelle riprese della seconda stagione) ha ripercorso le tappe della sua carriera e raccontato cosa rappresenti per lui la recitazione. Gli esordi di Lee Byung-hun e l’esperienza ad Hollywood Oltre 20 i titoli che lo hanno visto protagonista, a partire da Gongdonggyeongbigu-yeok JSA di Park Chan-wook che nel 2000 lo fece notare nel firmamento cinematografico. La consacrazione a nuovo divo del cinema asiatico arriva nel 2005 con A Bittersweet Life del regista Kim ...
