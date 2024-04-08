Lee Byung-Hun al Korea Film Festival | «Il cinema coreano rispetto a Hollywood non ha paura dei cambiamenti»

Revenant For Best Drama, Im Siwan For Best Actor: 60th Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees - The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards has announced its nominees, representing the best in Korean entertainment from television shows to films. The nominees were selected from a pool of productions that aired ...news18

Ryu Jun-yeol's entertainment label C-JeS Studios reportedly purchases Lee Hye-ri's Creative Group ING - Ryu Jun-yeol's agency, C-JeS Studio, reportedly acquired 100% of the shares of Creative Group ING for 1.3 billion won, according to Korean media outlet MyDaily's reporter Lee Ye-joo.msn

Concrete Utopia review – tense dystopian Korean thriller is bitter housing crisis satire - Set in the last residential tower block remaining in Seoul, this South Korean genre film puts the city’s haves and have-nots into deadly competition ...theguardian