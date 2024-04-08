Il toggle per passare da Gemini alla normale ricerca nell’app Google si espande

How people around Kansas City plan to view solar eclipse - People across the metro are making plans for Monday afternoon, when Kansas City is set to experience a partial solar eclipse.fox4kc

Google App for Android Could Get a Gemini AI toggle Switch, Gmail App to Get Email Summary Feature: Report - Gemini AI is said to power the email summary feature on Gmail app Recently, AI reply suggestion feature was added to Gmail app for Android Google is said to be working on a Lookup feature to check unk ...gadgets360

Gemini toggle finally in the works for the Android version of the Google app - This might change soon though, based on evidence found within an under-development version of the app. Leaker AssembleDebug has found the new toggle in the Google app for Android. The version of the ...phonearena