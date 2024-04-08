Horizon | An American Saga di Kevin Costner a Cannes

Si intitola Horizon: An American Saga il nuovo film scritto, diretto e interpretato da un Kevin Costner, che torna al genere western anche sul grande schermo dopo la tv. Con un intento preciso: ... (gqitalia)
Kevin Costner, l’icona del cinema Americano, ritorna alla regia con il suo nuovo film, “Horizon: An American Saga”. Questo film segna il ritorno di Costner alla regia per la prima volta da “Open ... (moltouomo)
Ecco il primo trailer ufficiale originale di Horizon: An American Saga, prossima epopea western con protagonista Kevin Costner Diviso in due parti, che arriveranno nei cinema Americani a giugno e ... (tuttotek)
American Cruise Lines Announces American Patriot and American Pioneer - American Cruise Lines announced two new ships coming in 2025, the American Patriot and American Pioneer, according to a press release. This was previously re ...cruiseindustrynews
Cannes selects Kevin Costner western ‘Horizon, An American Saga’ in out of competition slot - Cannes Film Festival has selected the first part of Kevin Costner’s Horizon, An American Saga as an out of Competition title for the 2024 festival. The first part of the two-part film will play on ...screendaily
American Cruise Lines to Receive Two New Ships in 2025 - American Cruise Lines is set to take delivery of two more new small ships in 2025.The 125-passenger sister ships, American Patriot and American ...marinelink