Hockey Symbol | che rimonta Vale il secondo posto

Hockey Symbol

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.quotidiano©

Fonte : sport.quotidiano
Hockey. Symbol, che rimonta. Vale il secondo posto (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) telea sandrigo 3 Symbol amatori 5 TELEA H. SANDRIGO: Merlo, Dallavalle (3), Somacale, Crovadore, Contro A., Cocco, Lopreiato Toniolo, Costenaro, Novello Pi.; all.: Contro S. Symbol AMATORI MODENA: Moncalieri, Vaccari D., Beato, DE Tommaso, Ehimi (1), Cunegatti, Pochettino (1), Tudela (3), Pozzetto, Lucchi; all.: Farina. Arbitro: Nicoletti S. (Castelgomberto/VI). Note: Espulsi: Somacale (S) per due minuti, Novello Pa (S) e Farina Marco (A) definitivamente. Ancora una vittoria in rimonta per la Symbol Amatori, che agguanta il terzo posto e continua a sognare: dopo un primo tempo di studio, Sandrigo passa in vantaggio in apertura di ripresa, ma i gialloblù rimangono lucidi, e dopo il pari agguantato da Tudela, micidiale nei tiri diretti, centrano la vittoria con una rete decisiva di Ehimi a ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano
  • Hockey Symbol

    Sembra proprio che quest’anno, per la Symbol Amatori ci sia da soffrire, nel bene, come nel male: nel recupero di mercoledì sera a Breganze, la squadra modenese è riuscita a vincere come si ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Hockey Symbol

    La Symbol Amatori ricava il massimo possibile dal doppio turno in quattro giorni, e con la bella vittoria per 4-3 sulla pista del Dyadema Roller Bassano, dopo il 3-0 rifilato al Montecchio, ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Hockey Symbol

    Anticipo infrasettimanale per la Symbol Amatori Modena, che gioca questa sera contro il Roller Bassano, all’Area Caneva di Bassano del Grappa alle 20.45, la nona giornata, ultima d’andata, del ... (sport.quotidiano)

Zibanejad, Panarin lead Rangers to 5-2 win over Canadiens - Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 ...abcnews.go

Five burning questions as the 2024 Masters begins this week in Augusta - Augusta National’s par-5 second hole almost always is the easiest on the course during the Masters. To increase the challenge, tournament officials moved the tee back 10 yards and to the left.sports.yahoo

Indian Hockey captains call for global peace and harmony - Just like various colour cards in the sporting world, the White Card is a Symbol to promote worldwide peace efforts.news.webindia123

Video di Tendenza
Video Hockey Symbol
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.