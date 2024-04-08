HDBank to pay 25% dividend in cash and stocks, aim for high growth in 2024 (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - HCM CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire- 8 April 2024 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, stock code: HDB ) will pay a dividend of 25%, 10% in cash and 15% in stocks, for 2023, according to documents to be tabled at its 2024 annual general meeting released on April 4. This year the bank targets 22% growth in profits to VND15.85 trillion (US$634.13 million) and dividend payment of up to 30% (with a maximum of 15% in cash). According to the documents, the annual general meeting (AGM) will be held online on April 26. HDBank will submit reports to shareholders for approval, including its business performance in 2023, business plans for 2024, profit ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
