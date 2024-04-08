HDBank to pay 25% dividend in cash and stocks | aim for high growth in 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - HCM CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire- 8 April- The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (, stock code: HDB ) will pay aof 25%, 10% inand 15% in, for 2023, according to documents to be tabled at itsannual general meeting released on April 4. This year the bank targets 22%in profits to VND15.85 trillion (US$634.13 million) andpayment of up to 30% (with a maximum of 15% in). According to the documents, the annual general meeting (AGM) will be held online on April 26.will submit reports to shareholders for approval, including its business performance in 2023, business plans for, profit ...