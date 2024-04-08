Golf | Korda stratosferica | vince la quarta gara consecutiva LPGA

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Un’inarrestabile Nellyla suasulTour 2024. Si tratta del 12esimo successo in carriera (cifra comprensiva di un Major, Women’s PGA Championship 2021) sul massimo circuito americano femminile, che le permette di blindare il primo posto nella classifica mondiale. La medaglia d’oro alle Olimpiadi di Tokyo, allo Shadow CreekCourse di Las Vegas, in Nevada, ha dominato il T-Mobile Match Play superando in finale (4&3) l’irlandese Leona Maguire. La 25enne di Bradenton (Florida) ha superato ai quarti Angel Yin (3&2) e in semifinale Narin An (4&3). Era dal 2008 che una proette nonva quattro gare consecutive sulTour, l’ultima era stata la messicana Lorena Ochoa. Prima ...

Nelly Korda beats Leona Maguire to seal fourth straight victory - Nelly Korda won her fourth consecutive tournament as she overpowered Ireland's Leona Maguire in the final of the T-Mobile Match Play. The world number one won four of the first seven holes on the ...irishexaminer

Leona loses out to incredible Korda - Cavan's Leona Maguire took on the world number one in the final of the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas but was unable to prevent American Nelly Korda from picking up her fourth LPGA tour title of the ...anglocelt.ie

Nelly Korda wins LPGA match play to seal awesome foursome - LOS ANGELES: World number one Nelly Korda sealed her fourth consecutive tournament victory on Sunday, producing a dominant performance to defeat Ireland’s Leona Maguire 4&3 at the LPGA Match Play in ...brecorder