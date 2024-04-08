Gears 6: Kate Rayner supervisionerà i giochi Xbox Game Studios in Unreal Engine, per un rumor (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024)
Jez Corden ha affermato nel corso del nuovo podcast Xbox Two e Iron Lords che in quel di Microsoft hanno deciso di affidare a KateRayner di The Coalition, team attualmente impegnato nello sviluppo di Gears 6, il compito di supervisionare lo sviluppo dei titoli first party Xbox in UnrealEngine 5.
Il giornalista di Windows Central ha affermato che la Technical Director di The Coalition è stata promessa proprio di recente dalla dirigenza del colosso americano, visto il suo lavoro eccellente con il sesto ed atteso capitolo della serie che secondo delle indiscrezioni dovrebbe essere annunciato nel corso dell’Xbox Showcase 2024.
Jez Corden ha aggiunto che in Microsoft hanno individuato in Rayner la sviluppatrice chiave per trasmettere a ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Gears 6 e oltre: Kate Rayner supervisionerà lo sviluppo dei giochi Xbox su UE 5 - Microsoft avrebbe affidato a Kate Rayner di The Coalition l'incarico di supervisionare lo sviluppo dei giochi Xbox su Unreal Engine 5, stando a Jez Corden ...everyeye
