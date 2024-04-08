Fly Me to the Moon | l' inganno della NASA nel trailer con Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum

Fly the

Fly Me to the Moon: l'inganno della NASA nel trailer con Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum vi spiegano come rilanciare l'immagine della NASA nel trailer italiano del film Fly Me to the Moon. Dopo la rivelazione del titolo, Sony Pictures ha diffuso il trailer italiano di Fly Me to the Moon - Le due facce della Luna, film che vede protagonisti Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum. Diretto da Greg Berlanti, il film è scritto da Rose Gilroy ed è basato sulla storia di Bill Kirstein e Keenan Flynn. I produttori sono Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, Sarah Schechter e Robert J. Dohrmann è il produttore esecutivo. Completano il cast Nick Dillenburg, ...
    È arrivato il primo trailer di Fly Me to the Moon, la commedia romantica interpretata da Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum, ambientata negli anni Sessanta. Al cinema da luglio. (comingsoon)

