Empire of the Sun, il ritorno del duo elettronico con il brano Changes (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Gli Empire of the Sun, l’iconico duo della musica alternative-elettronica composto da Emperor Steele e Lord Littlemore, tornano con il singolo Changes Gli Empire of the Sun, l’iconico duo della musica alternative-elettronica composto da Emperor Steele e Lord Littlemore, sono pronti a conquistare nuovamente il pubblico con il loro nuovo singolo, Changes, in tutte le radio italiane. L’attesissimo brano è una rinascita trionfale dopo quasi otto anni dal loro ultimo LP. Changes inaugura un nuovo capitolo per gli Empire of the Sun, incarnando il loro grande impegno nella creazione di mondi sonori eterei in grado di far presa sul pubblico a un livello profondo. Con i loro beat pulsanti e le loro melodie contagiose, gli Empire of the Sun preannunciano con ...
