EA Sports FC 24 SBC Cengiz Under RTTF UECL Soluzioni E Requisiti Per Sbloccare La Carta (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Cengiz Ünder ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Road To The Final UEFA Europa Conference League per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 22 Aprile. Potrete riscattare la Carta dell’attaccante turco che milita nel Fenerbahce completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Le serate europee sono tornate e le squadre più importanti del continente si stanno dando battaglia sul terreno di gioco per raggiungere la finale della UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League e UEFA Europa Conference League. All’inizio della campagna, ogni oggetto giocatore Road to the Final riceve un aggiornamento, e può ottenerne fino ad altri cinque, in base al cammino della sua squadra nella ...
