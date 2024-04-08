Dundee – Rangers – probabili formazioni

Dundee Rangers

Dundee – Rangers – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) I Rangers cercheranno di scavalcare i rivali del Celtic in vetta alla classifica della Scottish Premiership quando si recheranno al Dens Park per affrontare il Dundee mercoledì 10 aprile sera. I Gers si sono già imposti in due incontri con i Dark Blues in questa stagione, compresa una vittoria casalinga per 3-1 nell’ultimo incontro, nel dicembre dello scorso anno. Il calcio di inizi di DundeeRangers è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita a che punto sono le due squadre DundeeRangers a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee L’imbattibilità di quattro partite del Dundee si è conclusa in modo drammatico lo scorso fine settimana, quando ha gettato via un vantaggio di due gol nel giro di 14 minuti per perdere 3-2 in casa contro il ...
    Il match tra Dundee e Rangers Glasgow, valevole per la trentesima giornata della Scottish Premier League 2023/2024, è stato rinviato a data da destinarsi. Troppa la pioggia caduta sulla cittadina ...

Dens Park pitch update ahead of Dundee clash with Rangers - There have been major worries about how the Dens Park pitch might hold up ahead of Rangers' visit on Wednesday night, but the club are understood ...

Celtic hit out at Matt O'Riley treatment: Glass bottle thrown, concerns raised to Rangers, police investigation - Celtic's Matt O'Riley scores from the penalty spot against Rangers. The match at Ibrox finished 3-3 to leave the title race delicately poised, with leaders Celtic one point clear of Rangers, who have ...

Celtic are strengthening just at right time against resilient Rangers - just sit back and enjoy the show - This title race now feels like it's going right to the wire and after absorbing Old Firm derby, the next few weeks promise to be engrossing ...

