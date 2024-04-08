David De Gea | quando le stelle stanno a guardare | il miglior portiere della Premier 2023 ancora senza squadra

David De Gea, quando le stelle stanno a guardare: il miglior portiere della Premier 2023 ancora senza squadra (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) In un mercato che spesso regala, d’estate e d’inverno, ripetuti colpi di scena ed operazioni difficilmente immaginabili, quella di David De Gea è una storia ascrivibile a pieno titolo nell’elenco delle stranezze. La presenza di diverse vecchie glorie nella cerchia degli svincolati - termine...
