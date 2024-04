Bitcoin | sprint in vista dei giorni pre-halving

Verstappen bounces back with dominant win at Japanese GP - Max Verstappen has won the Japanese Grand Prix. He led nearly the entire race on a sunny day in central Japan. It's his third victory in four races this season after going out on the fourth lap two ...billingsgazette

Trump ‘in full sprint’ to catch up with Biden fundraising - Donald Trump is in a “full sprint” to catch up with Joe Biden’s election fundraising after new figures showed the president had collected more than twice as much money as the Republican frontrunner.finance.yahoo

Bitcoin Battles for $67,000 Amid Potential Bearish Swing and Resistance Hurdles - Any swell in gains could propel Bitcoin into a bullish sprint, possibly culminating at the enticing $70,000 resistance mark in the near term. On the flip side, if Bitcoin fumbles and misses the ...westislandblog