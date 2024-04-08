Apple Pie | riapre lo sportello antidiscriminazione Lgbt+ di Atripalda

Apple Pie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a anteprima24©

Fonte : anteprima24
Apple Pie, riapre lo sportello antidiscriminazione Lgbt+ di Atripalda (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiL’associazione Apple Pie: l’amore merita Lgbt+, per il secondo anno consecutivo, riapre le porte dello sportello antidiscriminazione di Atripalda, che è intitolato alla memoria di Carmela De Prisco. Fissato infatti a domani pomeriggio, martedì 9 aprile, a partire dalle ore 16.30, l’evento di inaugurazione del secondo anno di attività. Si tratta dello spazio di ascolto protetto, contro ogni tipo di discriminazione legata al genere o all’identità sessuale, nato in seno all’associazione a partire dal giugno del 2022, in collaborazione con il Comune di Caserta, Arcigay Caserta (soggetto capofila) e il Comune di Atripalda.  Proprio nella stanza numero 6 al piano terra del municipio atripaldese, infatti, è collocato lo sportello, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su anteprima24
  • Apple Pie

    Masters of the Air si conclude e celebra ancora una volta gli eroi della Seconda Guerra Mondiale: capiamo come il finale sia riuscito a chiudere questo tassello nella carriera televisiva dei ... (movieplayer)

  • Apple Pie

    Lo ha detto l’analista Kuo (ma non solo), riferendo addirittura un chiaro piano di sviluppo rispetto a iPhone e iPad pieghevoli.... Leggi tutto (dday)

  • Apple Pie

    Lo ha detto l’analista Kuo (ma non solo), riferendo addirittura un chiaro piano di sviluppo rispetto a iPhone e iPad pieghevoli.... Leggi tutto (dday)

Atripalda, domani la riapertura dello sportello antidiscriminazione Lgbt+ di Apple Pie - L’associazione Apple Pie: l’amore merita Lgbt+, per il secondo anno consecutivo, riapre lo sportello antidiscriminazione di Atripalda ...irpiniaoggi

Ex-Apple Music exec and Nine Inch Nails star Trent Reznor slams streaming services, claims they "make being an artist unsustainable.” - To Trent Reznor, music streaming has been a failed experiment for artists — but given that there are some very, very rich people making money out of it and customers getting an extremely convenient ...imore

16 Facts You Need To Know About Cinnamon - Cinnamon is one of the world's most popular spices, but it still retains an air of mystery. We're here with 16 fascinating facts about the beloved ingredient.ca.news.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Apple Pie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.